U.S. Representatives Bustos, Kinzinger urge DIRECTV to reach a deal with Nexstar

After nearly a week of DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers being unable to watch Nexstar-owned television stations, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (Ill.-17) and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.-16) have written letters urging the cable company to reach a negotiation with Nexstar.

Tuesday, Bustos and Kinzinger wrote in their respective letters they hope the companies can reach an agreement soon.

“As a former journalist, I understand the importance of local news coverage,” Bustos wrote. “Whether it is day-to-day reporting or weather emergencies, my constituents rely on this information to keep them informed, safe and engaged in their communities.”

She also wrote that community members in her district should not have to suffer due to the contract negotiations.

Kinzinger had similar sentiments, writing that “Local stations are a lifeline for many, providing our communities with news of the day, weather and traffic reports, and more. Therefore, I urge you to work to resolve this matter promptly.”

The representative said DIRECTV should consider the multitude of subscribers currently paying for services they are not receiving.

You can help get WHBF and KGCW back on the air. Call DIRECTV and let them know how you feel. The number is (855) 937-9466 or (800) 531-5000.

