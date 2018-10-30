Uber Eats now available in QC
Uber has announced the official launch of Uber Eats in Davenport.
Starting Wednesday, you can place an order for delivery from eligible restaurants around Davenport including Wise Guys Pizza & More, Baked Beer & Bread Co., Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe, Tap 22 Bar & Grill, and Element Tea & Wine Lounge.
Uber Eats is a separate app from the Uber ride share app.
A representative told Local 4 News that both sides of the river will be served.
Here’s how Uber Eats works:
Download the free standalone Uber Eats app for iOS or Android or head to UberEats.com
Login with your Uber account
Find a restaurant and pick what you want from their menu
Pay with your card on file
Track the order is picked up and delivered to you
