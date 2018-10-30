News

Uber Eats now available in QC

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 10:47 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 11:24 AM CDT

Uber has announced the official launch of Uber Eats in Davenport.

Starting Wednesday, you can place an order for delivery from eligible restaurants around Davenport including Wise Guys Pizza & More, Baked Beer & Bread Co., Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe, Tap 22 Bar & Grill, and Element Tea & Wine Lounge.

Uber Eats is a separate app from the Uber ride share app. 

A representative told Local 4 News that both sides of the river will be served.

Here’s how Uber Eats works:

  1. Download the free standalone Uber Eats app for iOS or Android or head to UberEats.com

  2. Login with your Uber account

  3. Find a restaurant and pick what you want from their menu

  4. Pay with your card on file

  5. Track the order is picked up and delivered to you

