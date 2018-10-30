Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Uber has announced the official launch of Uber Eats in Davenport.

Starting Wednesday, you can place an order for delivery from eligible restaurants around Davenport including Wise Guys Pizza & More, Baked Beer & Bread Co., Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe, Tap 22 Bar & Grill, and Element Tea & Wine Lounge.

Uber Eats is a separate app from the Uber ride share app.

A representative told Local 4 News that both sides of the river will be served.

Here’s how Uber Eats works: