Under water for weeks, mobile home neighbors demand action

This year’s flooding has people in one Moline neighborhood dealing with a serious problem.

The main entry at Cloverleaf Village mobile home park is flooded.

Cars have to wade through high water.

Many streets have been underwater for weeks, causing power outages.

Mail delivery has also been canceled.

Neighbors say that they’ve been dealing with flooding since February.

Kimberly Clenden is fed up.

“Last Wednesday night, the power went out,” she says.

Clenden says it’s becoming a health concern.

“I spent yesterday in the ER because my husband can’t use the nebulizer because we don’t have power and he couldn’t breathe very well,” she says.

“I live on water, chips, ice cubes. That’s all we got,” Clenden adds.

Brianna Decker says the water is overwhelming a lot of her neighbors.

“A lot of people’s cars down here– they’ve tried to drive through it so their cars could at least be in their driveway, are shot now,” Decker says.

She’s still trying to move in and is using a relative’s van to get through the water.

“One of my coworkers quit her job because she can’t get to work because her car is now underwater,” Decker says.

Decker considers herself lucky– her home is dry.

She says she almost bought a trailer home that ended up getting flooded.

“It’s devastating, especially to the people who have to live in this area,” says Kayla Schults, mass care & service associate for the American Red Cross.

“Some people are without power, some people are using generators. They’re storing their food in coolers.”

An American Red Cross team started helping neighbors four days ago.

“Every day the numbers are going up. Today we gave out 150 boxed lunches,” Schults says.

In total, they’ve already handed out nearly 400 meals here.

The city of Moline is also helping.

A public works spokesperson tells us they’ve installed two pumps, one on Friday and another on Monday, to help residents.

Clenden wants management to do more.

They finally met with neighbors Thursday evening.

We tried to go to that meeting to get answers, but were kicked out.

Management said only residents were allowed.

Clenden says they promised neighbors they’d install a pump Friday and help with cleanup efforts.

“It still doesn’t really help anybody right now,” Clenden says.

She is glad to finally get a response from management after a week without power but hopes the action comes soon.

“We’re paying full everything here with nothing for it,” she says.

Red Cross volunteers say that they will stay out here in this neighborhood for as long as they’re needed.

They also plan to increase the food and supplies for the neighborhood.