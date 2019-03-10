UPDATE: Union says 75 teachers laid off, Davenport parents concerned Video Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - UPDATE: The Davenport School District is making massive cuts and handing out pink slips to dozens of teachers, but a union spokesperson says the number isn't as high as first reported.

Initial word came from the district that it laid off 83 teachers, but Toby Paone with the Iowa State Education Associate said the updated number is 75.

The final number is a moving target until April 30 -- the last day the district can file layoffs.

EARLIER VERSION: Employees across multiple job categories -- including 83 teachers -- received layoff notices today, the Davenport Community School District.

A district official confirmed to Local 4 News that 83 teachers received notices.

The "reduction in force" is for the 2019-2020 school year "is coming as a result of the budget reductions mandated in the 2 and 5 year budget reduction plans unanimously approved by the Board on November 29, 2018," the district said in a news release.

The Davenport Community School District provided the following factors as the reasons for the layoffs:

+ A loss of 2,298 students from the 1991-1992 through the 2017-2018 school year.

+ An assumption of continued State Supplemental Aid increases of 1% per year.

+ The loss of revenue totaling $13,274,250 due to inequality in the State per pupil funding formula for the past 40 years

Job categories including teachers, non-bargaining, and secretarial staff. $1.2 million in staff reductions will come from the ASC (central office) staff.