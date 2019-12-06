US Postal workers are ready for a busy holiday season

US Postal workers expect to deliver 800 million more packages over the holidays than they did last year.



Package volume increased from two billion packages to more than six billion during the holidays over five years.



Bob Dodds is the plant manager at the Quad Cities Processing and Distribution Center in Milan and says his crew is working around the clock to make sure their customers get their hoilday mail on time.



“Please be patient at our window lines they are really heavy right now we are working as fast as we can,” said Dodds.



According to the US Postal Service during this season more than 8 million packages are expected to be delivered each sunday.

“We ran about 2.1 million pieces mail including mail last night it’s usally about 1.3,” said Dodds.



They have the advanced technology to keep up with the demand.

“Barcode sorter runs about 32 thousand pieces an hour back in the day we did it manually and we would sort about 26 hundred pieces an hour,” said Dodds.



This year they hired 19 seasonal employees to help them with the heavy work load.