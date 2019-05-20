Veteran carved a memorial to help Clinton community heal and remember

Clinton, Iowa - A veteran is using his form of therapy to give back to the Clinton community as they still recover from the loss of a firefighter in January.

Anthony Martin created the memorial for Clinton Fire Lieutenant Eric Hosette and to honor recovering Firefighter Adam Cain.

The owner of Logs4Heroes has been working on the display of solidarity for months at his home near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Monday, he made the nearly four-hour drive to deliver the finished piece to Clinton.

Since Martin started working on the carving, he's been in contact with the family of Eric Hosette and speaking with Adam Cain.

Hearing their stories is part of the process Martin takes when he crafts a tree truck into something more because in this wooden canvas, it's pain, it's heart and it's community.

Logs4Heroes owner Anthony Martin said, "To bring a piece out of a log that was nine foot tall by 32 inches in diameter and make a powerful piece."

Coming home to Clinton, Iowa, a purposeful statue to remember and heal.

Martin said, "Be able to use my talent to produce something to bring a community together."

Martin said it's about paying respect.

Martin said, "I just had that drive. I was like I've got to do something."

And more than 500 pounds of wood later, this is his way to honor Clinton Fire Lieutenant Eric Hosette and provide support to Firefighter Adam Cain.

"I knew Adam Cain would go through that depression and the survivor guilt. I had to put something out there for him to visually see it's okay, you can live on," said Martin.

He has experience with that struggle because his pain inspires his work after his time in the military.

Martin said, "I had eight vertebrates fused, both hips replaced and three replaced in my neck. It ended my career."

For this veteran, there's also the agony of losing friends in combat and to suicide at home.

Martin said, "Depression and anxiety, I knew I had to find some way to channel that instead of sitting back at home, playing video games, watching TV or whatever."

That's how he discovered this form of therapy, creating Logs4Heroes that connects him with the families of the fallen.

Martin said, "Face my fears by facing their family, face to face and saying, hey, I struggle with this."

Through battle crosses or a memorial, he heals by crafting a way to help others do the same.

Martin said, "In the community. I'm living, not in a bubble."

While the finished piece was delivered Monday, it will not have its public unveiling until next month's First Responders Tribute Ride on June 22.

There is also a formal dedication expected in July.

Logs4Heroes also sells other carvings to support their efforts and to learn more visit their Facebook page.