BURLINGTON, Iowa - Veterans are a distinct breed. Seeing battle is always a possibility, even at peace time.

There's little doubt during wartime. We recently met one man who went on to become part of the greatest generation serving in World War II. And, he didn't stop there.

"I graduated from Burlington High School in 1943 and about one week later I was in the Marine Corps," said Marine Corps Veteran Al Nelson. "Seventeen years old."

"I went to California and went to boot camp," Nelson said.

That's how Al Nelson got his start in the military. Soon after boot camp he was off to Hawaii for more training. He laughs about the job his superior officers assigned him to.

"They said, well, this guy's from Iowa so we'll put him in tanks because he's running heavy equipment," Nelson said. "I ain't never run any heavy equipment in my life. I was a city slicker."

Then came time for this city slicker to get on a ship for a long ride and uncertain what was in store for him next.

"They wouldn't tell us where we were going because it was all secret," Nelson said.

It wasn't until he and his fellow Marines were well out into the Pacific Ocean that his commanders told them they were on their way to Iwo Jima.

"Iwo Jima, where the hell is Iwo Jima? Never heard of it before!" Nelson said.

Iwo Jima was an enemy stronghold and a line of defense about 750 miles from Japan itself. The United States sent hundreds of ships and roughly 70,000 Marines to the island for what was expected to be a five-day battle.

"Everybody was afraid," Nelson said.

It went on for five weeks. In the end, about 7,000 Americans dead and 18,000 wounded. It's estimated all except for 200 of the 21,000 Japanese forces were killed.

"It was rough," Nelson said. "It was pretty rough. People should know. They should know about what happened and what went on and everything. But, there's so many people that don't. And, there was so many people that was there that wouldn't even talk about it."

Al Nelson is making sure people know. His World War II experience started and ended at Iwo Jima.

But, he wears a cap proudly that shows he's also a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

"They say I'm an icon," Nelson said. "Some people say it's a vanishing icon. But, I like the icon part, but I don't care for the vanishing part."

Al Nelson also enjoyed a brush with celebrity. He shared of picture of himself on the set of the film, "Flying Leathernecks," in 1950 alongside the great John Wayne.

You'd never know by his wide smile and quick wit today that Al Nelson is 92 years old. He'll be 93 in December.

