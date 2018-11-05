Veterans won't have to pinch pennies this Thanksgiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in Davenport presented the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center with $2,000 worth of turkeys and ham.That's 40 turkeys and 40 hams.

This is their second year providing food to veterans in need for Thanksgiving.

This was all possible from donations and fundraising efforts by the association.

The chapter commander says it's important to continue this tradition.

"In the army, you're always giving, helping your fellow soldier or helping people if you're on a humanitarian mission in another country. So to be able to do this kind of gives us that feeling that we're useful or that we're helping people like we did when we did in the military," says Jeff Gordines, chapter commander of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in the Quad Cities.

Veterans can collect their food on November 17th at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport.



