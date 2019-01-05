News

VIDEO: helicopter leaves home depot parking lot during Clinton fire

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 02:30 PM CST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 02:30 PM CST

Local 4 News has received footage of a helicopter leaving the parking lot a the Home Depot in Clinton during the fire. It is unknown if anyone was being transported at the time.

Updates are still coming in and Local 4 will have the latest as it becomes available.

