VIEWER SUBMITTED: Photos & videos of flash flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A flooded street near 54th Street and Taylor Road in Davenport. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A flooded street near 54th Street and Taylor Road in Davenport. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Heavy rainfall pelts cars in a parking lot near 54th Street and Taylor Road in Davenport. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A flooded street near 54th Street and Taylor Road in Davenport. [ + - ] Video

QUAD CITIES - Viewers from across the Quad Cities are seeing the impacts of flash flooding.

What are the conditions like near you? Send us your videos and photos at newsroom@whbf.com or on our Facebook page.