Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michale Caldwell, Marlin Macklin Sr. (Contributed photos)

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It's a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week's cases.

Michale Caldwell, 39, is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Caldwell is wanted in Scott County for parole violation on an original charge of meth possession with intent to deliver. He has violent tendencies.

Marlin Macklin Sr., 37, is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Macklin is wanted in Scott County for escape after originally charged with burglary, theft and forgery. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.