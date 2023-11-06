It’s the first Monday in November and wow is it warm as you head out the door! Temps are clocking in the upper 50’s across the QCA. The reason to why are so warm this morning is due to a very strong south wind pumping in the warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect to see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday will feature more sun than Monday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. A front will slide through the QCA Tuesday night into Wednesday and a few showers will be possible due to this.

Highs for rest of the week will fall into the lower 50’s to upper 40’s.