Warm weather has helped Farmer’s catch up and get ready for the next harvesting season

Farmer’s have gotten a head start on the next harvesting season with the warm weather outside. They have done plenty of field work, which is usually something that doesn’t get started until the spring.

Chad Bell has planted Cereal Rye and laid down fertilizer. He has made sure to get as much done as possible while the weather allows them to be outside. Currently he is taking removing a fence and taking the stakes out. The ground thawed out and moist have allowed more work to get done and have made it easier to work with.