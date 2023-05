Say goodbye to the wind and welcome perfect conditions. Look to see wall-to-wall sunshine with temps climbing into the mid 60’s!

Thursday will be even better as we will experience everything we see today but 10° warmer!

Heading into Friday, we will see an increase in cloud coverage and there is a very slight chance for an isolated shower. A better chance for showers/storms will be on Sunday heading into Monday. Temps to end the weekend will top out in the lower 80’s!