Warren County Jail reopens after staffing shortage

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois - The Warren County Jail is back open after a staffing shortage forced its doors to close for nearly five months.

The sheriff's department transferred five inmates to the Warren County Jail from the Mercer County Jail Monday morning, according to an email from Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards. There are still 14 inmates at the Mercer County Jail, but Edwards said more will be transferred later this week.

Edwards said they still need more qualified applicants. Two more corrections officers left the department last week.