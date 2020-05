QC Custom Tees has been supporting local businesses by selling shirts with their logo's on a shirt and then giving them the proceeds. QC Custom Tees owner, Michael Slyter says the goal of their new "We Got This" campaign is to continue helping out businesses even if he isn't making a profit.

"We kind of came up with a design where we can encompass the Quad Cities, put everybody's logo up there individually." Said Slyter. So we started reaching out to some of the same businesses and even other businesses to where they all have the same design and then they get their logo on it as well."