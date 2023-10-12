High school marching band fans can check out shows from high school bands around the area at a showcase in Rock Island.

Rock Island High School is hosting this year’s “Showcase of Bands” at their football stadium, 2408-2422 17th Street. Local high school marching bands will present their 2023 competition shows to entertain fans and get them in the mood for football. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the performances start at 7 p.m.

Bands in the competition include: