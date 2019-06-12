WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday
Watch our digital exclusive newscast now and every weekday before Noon at OurQuadCities.com.
Be sure to download our app on your iPhone or Android phone for local breaking news alerts and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the day.
More Stories
-
The River Bandits are going green by adding a small solar farm on the…
-
A senior at Pleasant Valley High School is preparing for the…
-
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - A teenager accused of abandoning her newborn…