WEB EXTRA: New Save More store owner prepares for opening day
Jesse Singh says getting the grocery store ready was not easy
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Opening a grocery store is not an easy job -- even if the building already was one.
Save More owner Jesse Singh said his crew had their work cutout for them, but he's happy with how the store turned out.
Most importantly, it's ready for customers.
Doors open Wednesday, May 22.
More Stories
-
Two U.S. lawmakers are calling on the World Health Organization to…
-
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) - Construction workers have unearthed…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker on Wednesday blamed the Trump…