WARNING! NOT FOR THE SQUEAMISH!!

In a throwback to the traditions of traveling carnivals and circuses, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow is doing its part to keep the art of sideshow performing alive.

With owners ‘Chadillac Saurus Rexx’ (‘The Human Dinosaur Boy’) and his wife, ‘Mrs. Rexx,’ (‘The Pain-Proof Woman’), at the helm, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow travels to perform at conventions and special events, and has made a stop here in the Quad Cities. Primarily ‘working acts,’ the Cheap Thrills Sideshow performers follow in the footsteps of legends like Melvin Burkhart Harry Houdini and feature acts like ‘Human Blockhead,” suspension, fire-eating, bed of nails and ‘Human Pincushion.’

The Cheap Thrills Sideshow still has performances Saturday, October 29 at the Shock House haunted attraction at the QCCA Expo Center, located at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. For more information, click here. And remember – DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME!