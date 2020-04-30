1  of  5
Breaking News
Dash cam footage released in deadly shooting, investigation finds officer justified Local counties see moderate increases in COVID-19 cases; 8 area deaths reported Davenport man speaks out after witnessing shots fired incident from his front lawn Governor: It’s up to you now, Iowans, as deaths rise, testing questions surface and businesses open 30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Fox 18 News at 9 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Georgia city councilman accused of stealing beef

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city councilman was charged after he allegedly stole a beef tenderloin from a grocery store.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Clifford Henry Jiles was accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Franklin on Sunday. Miles said the beef retailed for over $83, while the pork was about $12.

The case was given to the bureau by Franklin police after police learned about the alleged swapping on Monday. Jiles, 54, was arrested the following day on theft charges, Miles said.

Authorities did not make clear how they came to suspect Jiles, who is a member of the Franklin City Council, in the case. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss