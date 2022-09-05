If you missed your chance at a pair of Nike Air Jordans in the mid-80s, now’s your opportunity to own a pair of the iconic shoes – for a price.

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a pair of circa 1985-86 Nike Air Jordan deadstock sneakers, size 13, with the original box and receipts. Over 35 years ago, someone named “Josh” according to the Will Call sheet included with the original receipt ordered the shoes and paid $19.99 plus tax for the Royal blue shoes, but never picked them up. They remain in deadstock condition, down to the two unused pairs of laces and the hangtag through the eyelet of the left shoe.

Coding in the shoes indicate they were made between December 1985 and January 1986, right when everyone was busy doing the Super Bowl Shuffle, but even after all these years, the only signs of wear are along the left exterior upper ankle and on the box from handling.

Heritage Auctions estimates the shoes are valued at around $15,000. Bidding is open until 8 a.m. CST on Monday, September 12. To view the shoes or place a bid, click here.