If you hear “Eagles holiday album” and think of Joe Walsh, Glen Frey and Don Henley, the latest release from Vera Y Records will be a disappointment. If you hear it and think of Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata of the NFL’s Eagles, you may have the ultimate gift for a Philly fan.

“A Philly Special Christmas” shows the players in “Peanuts” style sketches on the cover and features the guys singing classics like “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.” “What Jordan did, you could call singing,” Kelce told AP. “What Lane did, you could call singing. I don’t know if you could call what I did singing. I’m very much just a yeller in certain tones.”

War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall poses in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Hall teamed up with several members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and other musicians to record the seven-song LP “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Charlie Hall, drummer for the Grammy winning band War on Drugs, led the all star cast of musicians recruited to help back the novice singers on the album. “If we’re going to do this, let’s make it meaningful. Let’s make it awesome,” Hall told AP. “It’s not a goof.” Proceeds from the album go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia and over $100,000 has been raised to date.

“A Philly Special Christmas” drops December 23 and can be streamed and ordered here .