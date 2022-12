Jumpin’ jingle bells! So many Santas on skis and for a good reason.

Over 300 similarly suited Santas hit the slopes of Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine to raise money for the River Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports youth education and recreation in the Bethel, Maine area. They were joined by a tree on skis and a Grinch who carved his way down the hill.

( all photos-AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

“Santa Sunday” has grown in popularity over the years and raised over $7,500 on Sunday, December 11.