There’s nothing like the feeling of a beloved pet snuggling up next to you after a long day. Dogs and cats are the most popular pets, but people have called hamsters, fish, chickens and even snakes “pets.” According to a survey by Forbes Advisor, Millennials are the largest percentage of pet owners at 33%. Gen X comes in second at 25% and Baby Boomers are third at 24%. Gen X pet owners are the least likely to have pets that aren’t cats or dogs and Millennials are more likely to have a variety of pets.

Americans are in love with their pets, and they show it. According to the American Pet Products Association, we spent $136.8 billion on our pets in 2022, up from $123.6 billion in 2021. That total includes $58.1 billion in pet food and treats, $35.1 billion in supplies and medicine and $35.9 billion in vet care. But what states have the highest rates of pet ownership?

According to World Population Review’s website, Wyoming has the highest percentage of pet ownership in the U.S. at 71.8%. About 36% of residents report owning dogs and 30% report owning cats. West Virginia came in second with 71% pet ownership, 49.6% owning dogs and 37.7% owning cats. Iowa has more pet lovers in the study than Illinois; 59% of people in the Hawkeye State report having pets as opposed to 48.6% of residents in the Land of Lincoln. They have a slight edge in dog owners and an 11% lead in cat lovers.

Here are the states and their ranking for percentage of pet ownership.

State                     % pet ownership           % dog ownership          % cat ownership

Wyoming              71.8%                             36%                                30%

West Virginia       70%                                49.6%                             37.7%

Idaho                    70%                                33.3%                             34.4%

Vermont                70%                                28.3%                             44.6%

Indiana                 69.2%                             49.4%                             37.5%

Arkansas              69%                                51.6%                             34.8%

Mississippi           65.5%                             51%                                29.1%        

Oklahoma            65%                                47.7%                             28.4%

Kentucky              64.1%                             46.5%                             32.2%

North Dakota       63.7%                             44.3%                             24.8%

Maine                    63.5%                             35.9%                             43.6%

Missouri                63.5%                             45.1%                             (insufficient data available)

Washington          63%                                42.8%                             30.5%

Kansas                 62.8%                             43.1%                             32.4%

Michigan               62.4%                             41.9%                             31.2%

Ohio                      62.4%                             37.9%                             30.7%

Montana               62%                                51.9%                             22.8%

South Carolina    62%                                45.3%                             25.2%

Tennessee           61.7%                             47%                                30.9%

Pennsylvania       60.6%                             38.9%                             28.9%

New Mexico         60%                                39.4%                             25.2%

Alabama               59.8%                             46.9%                             26.1%

Oregon                 59.2%                             37.8%                             30%

Iowa                      59%                                33.6%                             32.4%

North Carolina     59%                                41.3%                             26.5%

Wisconsin            59%                                33.6%                             32.4%

Utah                      58.5%                             36.2%                             24.7%

Texas                   58.2%                             43.4%                             20.5%

Arizona                 58%                                43%                                26.4%

Delaware              57.9%                             42.2%                             24.1%

Florida                  56%                                39.8%                             24.2%

Virginia                 55.5%                             35.6%                             23.9%

Louisiana             54%                                38.3%                             19%

Minnesota            54%                                35.5%                             26.5%

Nevada                 53%                                36.8%                             23.1%

New Hampshire  52%                                23.7%                             36.4%

Nebraska             51.3%                             47.1%                             30.9%

Georgia                51%                                36.7%                             20.4%

Connecticut          50%                                24%                                26.7%

New York             50%                                27%                                21,1%

Massachusetts    49%                                28.9%                             23.5%

Illinois                   48.6%                             32.4%                             21%

Maryland              48.6%                             30.2%                             18.6%

New Jersey          47.4%                             29.1%                             18.9%

Colorado              47.2%                             27.1%                             (insufficient data available)

South Dakota      46%                                32.1%                             26.6%

Rhode Island       45.4%                             25.8%                             16.7%

California              40.1%                       (insufficient data available) 22.9%

Alaska and Hawaii didn’t have data in the study.