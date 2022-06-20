It’s hard to think about the dial up internet days, with their noisy connections, lack of reliability and worst of all, glacially slow speeds. People need fast, reliable connections for work, gaming and streaming TV and movies. At one time or another, most of us have wondered if we really do have decent internet speeds. Consumers can do an internet speed test on their computers to see how fast their service is, but have you ever wondered if you’re getting the fastest internet available?

The people at HighSpeedInternet.com track ISPs (internet service providers) nationwide so consumers can compare them by speed, price, equipment and more. They ran the numbers and discovered that the national average internet speed in 2022 is 119.03 Mbps. That’s a 20% improvement over last year’s average speed of 99.3 Mbps. Internet speeds have been increasing over the past four years as Americans spend more time online for work, school and entertainment. More access to technology like fiber internet and 5G also boosts nationwide speeds.

The top 10 states with fastest internet speeds tend to be in the eastern U.S. Delaware leads the nation with an average download speed of 145.8 Mbps. New Jersey comes in second with 144.7 Mbps. Rounding out the Top 10 are:

Maryland, 144.3 Mbps

Virginia, 139.6 Mbps

Massachusetts, 138.1 Mbps

Rhode Island, 134.5 Mbps

Texas, 133.7 Mbps

California, 131.0 Mbps

Georgia, 128.0 Mbps

Florida, 127.79 Mbps

The states with the slowest connections have low population densities. Even these states are more than twice as fast as the standards set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets minimum download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps. Wisconsin’s average download speed is 85.1 Mbps while Iowa’s average speed is 85.0 Mbps. Rounding out the list of the 10 states with the slowest download speeds are:

South Dakota, 83.1 Mbps

New Mexico, 82.7 Mbps

Arkansas, 82.3 Mbps

Idaho, 75.1 Mbps

Maine, 71.8 Mbps

Wyoming, 69.9 Mbps

Montana, 63.4 Mbps

West Virginia, 60.7 Mbps

Illinois is the 14th fastest state for internet access, with an average download speed of 122.8 Mbps. New York comes in 15th with download speeds of 121.8 Mbps and Washington, DC is 16th with download speeds of 120.9 Mbps.