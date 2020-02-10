Sterling teenager dead from fatal crash, Whiteside County investigating

Whiteside County deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning.



Around 7:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Dixon Ave at Holland Creek in Rock Falls.



When they arrived to the scene they found a vehicle submerged in the Howland Creek.



According to their investigation, they were able to determine that the passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dixon Ave when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole. It landed on its top into the creek.



The victim was 17 -year-old Amarion Green from Sterling. He was found dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for 10 a.m. on Monday.



The crash remains under investigation.