Why didn't Willard Elementary go on lockdown after Wednesday's fatal shooting?

MOLINE, Illinois - A Moline mom is looking for answers after her daughter was released from school shortly after a shooting less than one mile away.

The shooting happened outside Moline City Hall and killed 22-year-old Corey Harrell, Jr.

John Deere Middle School, which is more than one mile away, went on temporary lockdown, while Willard didn't. Donna Wilson, whose daughter goes to Willard, asked Local 4 News to find out why.

"They get a threatening email or they find a note they lockdown," Wilson said. "They have an active shooter six, seven blocks away and no lockdown."

Candace Sountris, the assistant to the superintendent for the Moline-Coal Valley School District, said lockdowns are based on instruction from the Moline Police Department.

In this case, someone had called in and said there was suspicious activity near John Deere Middle School so the principal decided to go on lockdown as a precaution.

However, Sountris said police determined there was no real threat and advised the district not to go on lockdown because the crime scene was contained to downtown.

Wilson said in the future she'd like the district to list criteria for a lockdown -- whether that's in the handbook or a letter to the parents.

"I'm sure I wouldn't be the only parent that would appreciate that," Wilson said.

Police are still looking for for the people responsible for the shooting. The department says they were last seen driving down 7th Street in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department.