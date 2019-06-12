Wieskamp ready to put NBA feedback to use for Hawkeyes

It’s been an eventful spring for Joe Wieskamp as he dipped his toes into the NBA Draft waters before deciding to return to the University of Iowa for his sophomore season.

The Iowa sophomore guard said on Tuesday that the off-court meetings with the teams made as much as an impact as the feedback to his on-court performances.

“Great learning experience for me, like I said,” said Wieskamp. “A lot of different interviews that you do with the team personnel, so just really a lot of networking. Getting your name out there and getting you on their radar. That way they’re watching you more closely this year, kind of know you personally, so that way if I have do have a good year, or maybe in the future, that would be something that I can do, take that next step. Obviously, that’s every kid’s dream to play in the NBA. If it happens, it happens and if not, I’ll just continue to work hard.”

He averaged over 11 points per game while earning all-Big Ten freshman team honors.

“I expect him, as great as he was, to be better,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s really in a great place physically. I think from a confidence standpoint, he knows what to expect. We put a tough schedule in front of him. We’re gonna challenge him to be a guy that can help us and can carry us. I think he’s ready for that opportunity.”

Wieskamp says he worked out individually for two NBA teams during this process, but when asked for specifics on what they wanted to see out of his game, he just said you’ll see next season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

