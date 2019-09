Winds will be ramping up this evening as the rain pushes out of the Quad-City area.

Most of the QCA is under a Wind Advisory tonight until 6:00 AM Sunday morning.

Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph at times.

Although Sunday will be a little less blustery, there will still be a breeze between 15-25 mph into the afternoon hours.