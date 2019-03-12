Window broken as fight with pool sticks, chair erupts at Steak 'n Shake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Five police cars on scene after a fight breaks out at the Steak ‘n Shake on Elmore on March 11, 2019. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Five police cars on scene after a fight breaks out at the Steak ‘n Shake on Elmore on March 11, 2019. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Five police cars on scene after a fight breaks out at the Steak ‘n Shake on Elmore on March 11, 2019. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Video Video Video

UPDATE: Police say several subjects have been identified and are being interviewed by officers.

EARLIER UPDATE

Five police cars are on the scene after a fight broke out at the Steak 'n Shake on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

A rear window of a car was shattered.

Witnesses tell Local 4 News people ran into to the restaurant and began yelling at some of the cooks and waiters. That spilled out into the parking lot.

In the parking lot people were hitting each other with pool sticks. One person threw a chair through the back window of a car. The owner of it was not involved in the fight.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Here is raw video of the fight from a customer. Warning: Explicit language.

RAW VIDEO: Fight at Steak 'n Shake. pic.twitter.com/fUzzdk9k4k — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) March 11, 2019