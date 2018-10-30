Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog left tied to fire hydrant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Candy/Hope (Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo)

A woman was charged with animal cruelty Tuesday in connection with the abandonment of a dog in Geneseo.

The Geneseo Police Department, using information provided to them by the public, charged Melissa Ahrens, 40, with animal cruelty after her dog, "Candy," was found tied to a fire hydrant outside the Henry County Humane Society on Monday.

The department says "Candy is being lovingly cared for and treated by the Geneseo Humane Society." The shelter had been calling her "Hope."

You can contact the shelter at 309-944-4868 for adoption inquiries.