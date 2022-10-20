A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company.

Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class D felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Sara Weisbeck (Photo courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began in December 2019 after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau received information indicating Weisbeck had given false information to her insurer when filing an insurance claim. She had claimed a lightning strike caused a power surge at her residence and destroyed over $7,000 of her personal belongings.



The investigation determined that specific items Weisbeck reported to her insurer as destroyed were not at the residence when the lightning strike occurred. It also determined that Weisbeck removed windows from inside her residence and falsely reported that the power surge blew the windows from the house. The investigation determined that emails submitted to Weisbeck’s insurer, which were written in the name of her landlord and supported her insurance claim, were fictitious and had been fabricated.



Following her conviction, Weisbeck was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $2,357.50. She must also pay victim restitution in the amount of $1,240 for the damaged windows.



Iowans with information about insurance fraud are asked to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at (515) 654-6556.

