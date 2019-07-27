Woman dead in Davenport home, investigation underway

A death investigation is underway tonight at a home in northwest Davenport.

Officers were on the 6900 block of Oak Street just after 7:30 a.m. for a call of an unresponsive person.

Police tell us, a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but provided no other information as to her identity or cause of death.

Neighbors tell Local 4 News, officers were also at the home last night, and squad cars were there all day.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 4 News for updates as we get them.