Woman found dead on side of highway

A woman was found dead early Tuesday on the side of Iowa Highway 38 just north of the intersection with County Road F70.

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office received a call around 1 a.m. about a woman on the side of the road.

When deputies arrived, the woman was dead. Iowa 38 was shut down for an investigation.

The woman's identity is not being released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Attorney's Office are assisting the investigation.