Muscatine Public Works (DPW) staff are starting maintenance work at rail crossings in the city.

Two of the Riverfront Trail crossings for the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City (CPKC) Railroad in Riverside Park will be closed to remove and replace the Quiet Zone chicanes. Work is being performed by Department of Public Works (DPW) staff. The chicanes are necessary to maintain the quiet zone downtown and are being replaced due to frequent vandalism and breakage by the public. The chicanes are important for the safety of the public while using Muscatine’s recreational trail system and crossing the railroad tracks.

The Riverfront Trail crossing near Mad Creek, the upriver end of Riverside Park, will be closed starting Monday, September 11 to remove and replace the chicanes. Work is expected to take one week, weather permitting. After the Mad Creek chicanes are replaced, DPW will move to the trail crossing at the Hershey Lift Station, the downriver end of Riverside Park. Work to remove and replace these chicanes is tentatively scheduled to start on September 18 and take one week, weather permitting.

