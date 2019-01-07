News

Worried about getting a ticket on Harrison Street? Don't be

Police say they aren't issuing citations while the traffic camera malfunctions

By:

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 12:15 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 12:15 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The traffic camera at Harrison and 35th Streets is flashing at every car that drives by, but a spokesperson for the Davenport Police Department said no one will be getting a ticket today. 

The camera is malfunctioning and while the technical team works to fix, police say they won't be issuing any citations. 

Police have not said what caused the glitch. Check back to ourquadcities.com for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected