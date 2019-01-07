Worried about getting a ticket on Harrison Street? Don't be

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The traffic camera at Harrison and 35th Streets is flashing at every car that drives by, but a spokesperson for the Davenport Police Department said no one will be getting a ticket today.

The camera is malfunctioning and while the technical team works to fix, police say they won't be issuing any citations.

Police have not said what caused the glitch. Check back to ourquadcities.com for more updates.