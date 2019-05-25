Would you pay more for Netflix to fund the Moline-Chicago train?

An idea some call the millennial tax is being floated in Illinois and new fees could be imposed on Netflix and other services for the first time.

An early draft of governor JB Pritzker’s capital plan lays out how the state could spend more than $41 billion over the next six years.

The draft includes changes like raising the motor fuel tax and increasing car registration fees.

A 7% tax on streaming services would generate $150 million for the projects and $1 fee on ride-sharing trips would add another $214 million.

But with Netflix subscription prices already going up, would a tax make viewers hit pause?

“No I would probably just change the nature of my subscription,” said Illinois resident Kathy Calder. “At least you have a choice. I mean, you have to live somewhere so you have to pay the rent or property tax or mortgage, but you can choose whether or not to use Uber or Netflix.”

Illinois resident Dee Canfield still has questions, but likes that some of the money would be coming right back to the quad cities.

The proposal earmarks $225 million to complete the Chicago to Quad Cities rail.

“I would be really happy to pay taxes on Netflix if I could get the train to Chicago. Yeah, I’d be thrilled,” Canfield said. “If you want services, if you want education, if you want roads, if you want libraries, you want police protection, you’ve got to pay taxes.”

But not everyone is convinced.

Illinois resident Donald Hoover said instead of funding new projects the state should pay off old bills and a new train is the last thing the state needs.

“We need to balance the budget,” Hoover said. “There’s already a train between the Quad Cities and Chicago. It’s in Galesburg and that’s as best we can do.”

The proposal also outlines more than $30 million worth of flood mitigation projects, which include the state buying areas in the floodplains and helping local governments build up their flood control.