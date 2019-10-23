WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins Greets Fans At Davenport HyVee

Reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins held a meet and greet at the HyVee grocery store on Utica Ridge road.



Rollins is originally from Blue Grass and graduated from Davenport West High School in 2004.



Sara Roeder’s mom held her spot in line since 8 am, while she was at work. Roeder was glad that Rollins came home to meet fans.

“He’s my favorite wrestler, and I’m really proud that he’s the Universal Champion. It means the world to me that he came here.”

Rollins can be seen every week on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

He will be defending his title next against Bray Wyatt on Thursday, October 31 at WWE’s Crown Jewel.