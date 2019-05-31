Yard sale benefiting Quad City Animal Welfare Center continues

A dry day provided the right conditions for a yard sale.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center held its first-ever Second Chance Yard Sale at its clinic in Milan.

Managers sold donated items that the shelter can’t use.

A lot of pet items like Halloween costumes, dog beds, crates and more went up for sale.

The money will be used to take care of the influx of kittens the shelter gets every year.

“Right now, we have 80 kittens in our care, and we know we’re going to get more,.” says Executive Director Patti McRae. “This will help with food, litter, vaccines, getting spayed and neutered, so this is something we want to do to help our kittens.”

The yard sale continues tomorrow from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Quad City Animal Welfare Clinic at 612 1st Street.

Pets are also welcome.