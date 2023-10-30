ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd fans, the bands have added new stops on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour and are coming to Moline in April!

The bands added 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, which kicks off in March in Savannah, GA. They’ll play the Vibrant Arena on April 13.

The pre-sale starts on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The public sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3. For tickets and select VIP packages, click here. Click here for ticket information or visit the Vibrant Arena’s box office, 1201 River Drive in Moline.

ZZ Top, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been performing for over 50 years, bringing rock, blues and boogie to millions of devoted fans. The band’s beards, hotrods, spinning guitars and a certain magic keychain have brought them instant recognition.

ZZ Top was born in 1969 Houston when Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues merged. Their 1973 release,Tres Hombres, earned them national attention with the hit “La Grange,” one of the band’s signature pieces. Eliminator, from 1983, found a visual outlet with tracks like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” in heavy rotation on MTV. The album was one of the record industry’s first albums to have been certified Diamond, beyond Gold and Platinum, reflecting sales over 10 million units.

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard have been with the band from the beginning, but Elwood Francis stepped in on bass guitar shortly before the death of Dusty Hill in 2021.

Lynyrd Skynyrdis celebrating the 50th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album “Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd.” They celebrate their history and move forward with a legacy that honors past and present members. Former members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, and Leon Wilkeson and others remain significant contributors to the band’s repertoire and history. Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lineup includes Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

The band tours continually; as Van Zant says, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s catalog features over 60 albums, billions of streams and millions of records sold.

For more information on ZZ Top, click here.

For more information on Lynyrd Skynyrd, click here.