Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus concerns; Officers rescue dog from storm drain

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month yet still remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.

FILE – In this Saturday, May 16, 2020, file photo, Glen Buhlmann, lower left, fills out a job application during a walk- and drive-up job fair in Seattle for clothing maker Outdoor Research’s new line of face masks and other personal protection equipment the company has started manufacturing due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further gains. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID-19 RESPONSE: The United States is now reporting record new daily coronavirus infections, with U.S. figures surpassing 50,000 cases a day for the first time, underlining the challenges still ahead as nations press to reopen their virus-devastated economies. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joins the show to talk about his state’s response and response seen around the country.

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LAWMAKER TAKES ON FAUCI: In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told host Laura Ingraham, “I don’t need his advice anymore,” when they were discussing the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci. KXAN’s John Engel reports.

VIRAL POST: A photo recently posted to Facebook including two Manitowoc, Wisconsin business owners has sparked a protest along the lakeshore. WFRV’s Eric Richards reports.

