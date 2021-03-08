Newsfeed Now: Fla. sub facing charges after students attacked; 5-year-old boy’s beats go viral

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — A substitute teacher in Florida was charged with battery after attacking one student and assaulting another who tried to break up the fight.

Police said the sub, David Sierra, was working at Boone Middle School alongside a full-time teacher Wednesday morning. The teacher left the classroom to go make copies, then Sierra got into an argument with a student. He got into his face and started belittling him in front of the class, police said.

Watch the full story now on WFLA.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW TESTING METHOD AIMS TO REDUCE CHEATING: In an era of remote learning due to COVID-19, educators are concerned about an increase in cheating among their students, as discussed by the Washington Post. With concerns on the rise, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute created a solution that also maintains student privacy.

In research published on March 1 in npj Science of Learning, engineers from RPI demonstrate how a testing strategy they call “distanced online testing” can effectively reduce a student’s ability to receive help from others while testing outside of the classroom.

See the full story now at News 10.

SKIER SURVIVES AVALANCHE BY JUMPING OFF 100-FOOT CLIFF: Avalanches are common in the Tahoe region and most people never live to share their experiences, but a Tahoe skier lived through an avalanche last month.

It was a regular back country outing for Tahoe skier Kyle Johnston.

The Friday that kicked off President’s Day weekend was unlike any other.

See the full story now on FOX 40.

FAMILY’S MISSING DOG ACCIDENTALLY ADOPTED OUT OF SHELTER: A Texas family is heartbroken after their dog was mistakenly adopted out after it got out and was taken to the local shelter.

The City of Lockhart admits it broke its own ordinance, calling it an accident. But this mistake may cost the family their pet forever.

See the full story now on KXAN.

PICTURE FOUND IN LONG LOST BOOK LEADS TO NATIONWIDE SEARCH: Books are full of stories. Sometimes one jumps from the page.

From between the pages of a book: that’s where Victoria Johnson said she found a family photo that caught her eye.

See the full story at PIX 11.

NFL’S FIRST BLACK FEMALE OFFICIAL: Virginia Beach’s Maia Chaka has made history as the first-ever Black female official in the NFL.

The league made the announcement Friday morning on the Today Show.

See the full story on WAVY.

5-YEAR-OLD BOY’S BEATS GO VIRAL: A Portsmouth 5-year-old caught the attention of more than 2 million TikTok users after posting a video of a song he put together.

5-year-old Kingsley Rosario shared his talents with the world in early February by posting a video of his mom reacting to a song he made. Before he and his parents knew it, celebrities like Diplo, TrapNation, the Detroit Lions, Billie Elish’s brother Finneas, Steve Aoki and several others were reaching out to him.

See the full story on WAVY.