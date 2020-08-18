Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC Day 1 Wrap

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

The Williams Fork Fire photographed from about 7 miles away on Aug. 16. (Credit: @stewartphotoco/Instagram)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DNC DAY 1: The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was unlike any other — fully virtual, yet packed with headliners. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DOLLY MURAL: Nashville is now home to a stunning new mural of the iconic Dolly Parton. A last-minute addition to the mural has been making waves. WKRN’s Mary Mays reports.

Dolly Parton Mural by Kim Radford

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.