Touchdown at a Alabama football game touching hearts around the community

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of Citronelle’s JV football game against MGM is touching hearts around the community. It shows a player with special needs making a touchdown at the end of the game. The video has more than 3,400 views in just one day.

The coaches at Citronelle have heard a lot of cheers in their stadium, but none as big as what they heard when Hunter Robinson crossed into the end zone.

With 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter Hunter Robinson took the field.

Assistant coach Jeff Pippin said, “We had a crowd that was crying, had kids that were celebrating in the end zone, we had coaches that were more excited than the kids were.”

Robinson is one of two players with special needs on Citronelle’s team. Under the Monday night lights, he got his moment to shine.

Coach Pippin said, “The clock ran out when he scored the touchdown, so everybody rushes the end zone, so it was a few minutes before he came to the sideline and when he finally comes over and I get a chance to talk to him, I just wanted to see his reaction and the first thing he told me was Coach I told you if you just give me the ball I’ll score.”

Robinson ran 95 yards putting points on the board, and it’s not the first time. Head football coach Jason Barnett said, “The situation arose and Coach Pippin was the head ninth grade coach last year, and was able to talk with the MGM coaches and said hey we’ve got a situation here. We would love to have Hunter run the football if we could, so we did it.”

When Citronelle’s Coach Pippin went to ask MGM’s coaching staff for the special moment for a second year in a row, Barnett said, “They said absolutely, let’s do it again.”

The moment brought both sides of the football field together. Assistant football coach JD Phillips said, “You know you forget a lot of the scores, sometimes you forget the results as you get older, but there are moments like that, that are bigger than the game.”

Robinson is a sophomore and his coaches hope we’ll see another video of him scoring next year.

