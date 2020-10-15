Green Bay Nation: Packers look to improve to 5-0 against Brady and the Bucs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With the bye week behind them, the Packers look to stay undefeated and continue to prove they’re one of the best teams in the league. Standing in the way is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. The GBN gang breaks apart three key elements in this Brady vs. Rodgers showdown.

The Green Bay Nation gang talks the top four elements to the Tampa Bay matchup with the Green Bay Packers. How will Brady’s offensive line match up? Will fans prove to change the game?

It’s time for Top Five Tweets! We’re talking high school football jerseys, Aaron Jones being an all around great guy, and Andy has a horrible take on bacon.

In Challenge or No Challenge, will Marques and Andy agree that Za’Darius Smith gets two sacks on Tom Brady, Aaron Jones will feast on the ground and Robert Tonyan passes Davante Adams in receiving touchdowns this year?

The GBN gang picks who gets the win in Tampa Bay.