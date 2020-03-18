Linebacker, DL and WR among Packers’ free agency needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after the Cleveland Browns released him.

Kirksey's agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed that Kirksey would be signing with the Packers but didn't disclose terms. NFL Network first reported the deal and said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract. Free agency opens Wednesday.