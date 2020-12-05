Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has gone on injured reserve after hurting his knee during a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The move announced by the Packers on Saturday means Linsley must sit out at least the next three games, ending his string of 68 consecutive regular-season starts.

Linsley has played a vital role on aGreen Bay offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season, helping the Packers (8-3) score a league-leading 31.7 points per game.

When Linsley left the Bears game Sunday, the Packers responded by shifting Elgton Jenkins from left guard to center, with rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan entering the game at left guard.

In other moves Saturday, the Packers elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1).

Braden was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

