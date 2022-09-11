MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Green Bay Packers still don’t have their offensive line at full strength.

Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in their left knee and were brought along slowly during training camp. They practiced on a limited basis this week and were listed as questionable to play the Vikings, but their return will have to wait at least another game.

The two-time All-Pro Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since the original injury in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. Yosh Nijman took his place at left tackle. Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who hurt his knee last Nov. 21 at Minnesota, was replaced at right tackle by right guard Royce Newman. Jake Hanson took Newman’s spot.

Lazard was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week. He’s the leading returning receiver for the Packers with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Rookie Romeo Doubs replaced him in the starting lineup.

