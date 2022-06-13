GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday.

Lazard hadn’t signed the tender as of last week, when he was the only Packer not to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lazard will make $3.986 million this year and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He had the most yards receiving and touchdown catches last season of any player still on the Packers roster following the trade of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers had given Lazard a second-round tender back in March, meaning any team signing the restricted free agent to an offer sheet would have owed Green Bay a second-round pick if the Packers hadn’t matched the offer.

The deadline to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets was April 22.

